✓ Sponsored Post Pricing Calculator
✓ Brand Proposal Template
✓ Work With Me Page Template
✓How Much To Charge Brands Tutorial
✓Sponsored Campaign Rebuttal Checklist
Learn how much to charge for sponsored posts and campaigns. Simply plug in your blog and social media stats and let the calculator determine fair pricing that you can pitch to brands.
Learn the method to pitching the right price for campaigns on your blog and how to leverage data from the Sponsored Post Pricing Calculator into a presentable Brand Proposal.
Get the best template for pitching your blog pricing with a template that you can copy and customize for each of your proposals.
Learn how to craft the perfect "Work With Me" Page for your blog so brands understand that you’re open to business opportunities and how to get in touch with you!
Get the checklist that will help you negotiate and position the true value of your blog, so you earn the most possible from your sponsored content.
"Jasmine is prompt, flexible, and thorough while bringing all of her tools to the forefront in each session."
KENDRA
Free Thyme Living Blog
“After utilizing the tools and resources from Jasmine’s training, I became more consistent with the time I put into my blog. I put out content and newsletters each week, and my email list began to grow, and one week I made $20 in affiliate sales.”
ADRIANNE
Creative Chaos Coordinator Blog
"Jasmine is the Sponsored Post Queen and she literally gives you the tools you need to become successful."
CRYSTALLACE
Crystallace Fenn Blog
You have lifetime access. So you will always have access to the program materials including all of the bonuses.
This program is for bloggers and influencers alike. If you don't have a blog but would like to start one and start making money with it with this course, check out my post, How To Start a Wordpress Blog on Bluehost that makes money: https://missmillmag.com/wordpress-blog-bluehost-makes-money/. If you want to make money pitching brands for your social media only, the tools in this program can help you too!
It can be! Do you have time each week to dedicate to monetizing your blog? Do you already have blog posts up on your site? If so, this program can work for you.
The simple answer is, how much time do you have to work on your blog? And it also depends on how savvy you already are with your blog. You have to put in the time to pitch brands and make improvements to your site. And if you want to make money faster, you need to put in more hours. But I can't say exactly how long it will take to make money because everyone's blog is different.
No. You’re here because you’re sick and tired of spinning your wheels – getting little or no results. If you have the option of an easy way out with a money-back guarantee, you’re not fully committing to going after different results in your business. We only want people who are 100% committed to staying the course to achieve their goals. And believe me, you won’t want your money back.
You can reach out to us anytime by emailing us at editors@missmillmag.com and we will get your questions answered as soon as possible.