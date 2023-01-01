FAQs

How long do I have to complete the program?

You have lifetime access. So you will always have access to the program materials including all of the bonuses.



I don’t have a blog. Is this program for me?

This program is for bloggers and influencers alike. If you don't have a blog but would like to start one and start making money with it with this course, check out my post, How To Start a Wordpress Blog on Bluehost that makes money: https://missmillmag.com/wordpress-blog-bluehost-makes-money/. If you want to make money pitching brands for your social media only, the tools in this program can help you too!

I’ve only been blogging for a short while. Is this program for me?

It can be! Do you have time each week to dedicate to monetizing your blog? Do you already have blog posts up on your site? If so, this program can work for you.



How long will it take to start making money?

The simple answer is, how much time do you have to work on your blog? And it also depends on how savvy you already are with your blog. You have to put in the time to pitch brands and make improvements to your site. And if you want to make money faster, you need to put in more hours. But I can't say exactly how long it will take to make money because everyone's blog is different.



Is there a guarantee? Do you take refunds?

No. You’re here because you’re sick and tired of spinning your wheels – getting little or no results. If you have the option of an easy way out with a money-back guarantee, you’re not fully committing to going after different results in your business. We only want people who are 100% committed to staying the course to achieve their goals. And believe me, you won’t want your money back.

What If I have more questions?

You can reach out to us anytime by emailing us at editors@missmillmag.com and we will get your questions answered as soon as possible.